A video of a young man experimenting on the street by asking strangers with him has gone viral

In the video, the man walked to so many women and had a higher chance of them wanting to walk with him

There are also some people who did not approve of his invitation, but they did not do so rudely

A video of a man who wanted to find out if many people would accept to walk with him or not has caught people's attention.

The man would walk to any lady of his choice and demonstrate a hand of an invite by opening the space between his arms.

Black man meets with female oyinbos on the street. Photo credit: @dfagiumba Source: TikTok

Happy Oyinbos accept

The black man had a high success rate as many women he chose wanted to walk with him.

There are also situations where some women turned down his invitation which showed that not everyone accepted to walk with him.

Many social media users who watched the video said they would have walked with the man without hesitation.

As of publishing the report, the video has received 1,200,000 million likes with more than 12,000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@diane reacted:

"Everyone should be like that, not judging a person for their color just pure love to all."

@kingchris5 said:

"I like granny's smile….wow."

@alainthoms wrote:

"I don't know how can you manage to make them cooperate."

@mollystalk commented:

"We just love the attention from a gentleman."

@mohammedramadhan also commented:

"Slow Africans we are the blessed. Everybody loves us and nobody can reject us."

