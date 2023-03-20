A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with excitement as she looked forward to her newborn's naming ceremony

The happy woman picked up the newborn from the bed and broke into a dance with the kid in her arms

The heartwarming moment was shared with her little daughter who joined in as she tried to vibe along

A Nigerian woman has gone viral over a video of her dancing with her newborn in their bedroom.

The excited mum in a wrapper shared the clip on TikTok saying it was the baby's naming ceremony.

The woman was so excited about the occasion. Photo Credit: @appearancefabrics

Source: TikTok

She picked up the kid wrapped in clothing from the bed and danced to Spyro's song 'Who Is Your Guy?' while holding the newborn in her arms.

Her daughter was not left out and joined her mother and her little sibling in enjoying the moment. The clip garnered over 700k views as netizens celebrated the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People were however quick to note that there is a CCTV camera in the bedroom and wondered if the woman was aware of that.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Splendor said:

"You are making that girl feel bad do a video for me were you put smile on her face."

nuhhab clothing said:

"Is she looking at her daughter's face? she's so disappointed she."

temiladeadewunmi3084 said:

"Congratulations.

"I'm next to receive this special gift InshaAllah this month.Amin."

nicholasosawalu98 said:

"God bless you baby I'm so happy for you mamma."

Bridget112 said:

"Is it only m dat notice d frame on d wall!! Omo d officer kuku put cctv since he we not be around for a while!!!"

Laura Lawrence said:

"Congrats I wish to dedicate this song to my own baby when he arrives.. amen."

Olamide Gift Oluwale said:

"Who notice the look on that fine girl when her mum carry the baby. She be like so am not your guy."

DEMMY said:

"Who else was waiting for the transition when she turn around."

Pregnant woman with big baby bump dances inside room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heavily pregnant woman had danced with her big baby bump.

The woman appeared to have recorded the exciting video shortly before she gave birth.

She was alone in the room where she was dancing, and it was as if she had spared no thought for her large baby bump.

Despite the huge size of the baby bump, the woman swung her body from one side to the other. She danced so aggressively that some people in the comment section said they got scared.

Source: Legit.ng