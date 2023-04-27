A TikTok video has shown how a little ghetto boy gifts a birthday celebrant a soft drink and biscuit for his birthday

In the video, the birthday celebrant was dumbfounded at such an act of kindness from the little boy and finds it so sacrificial

The emotional video has spurred heart-melting reactions from TikTok users who commend the boy for his kind deed

An emotional video posted by a birthday celebrant about a little boy's kindness has got many talking online.

The birthday celebrant, @kinzycomedy3, posted the video to show how a little boy used his little means to present gifts for his birthday.

Little kid surprises man on birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@kinzycomedy3

Source: TikTok

Boy surprised man with birthday gift

The little boy who obviously looked like one from a humble background, brought the celebrant a Mirinda drink and a small-sized biscuit for his birthday.

In the video, the birthday celebrant was dumbfounded at the little act of kindness from this little boy.

The video showed the moment when the little boy came in saying, "If I talk anything, I dey do am. Bros J for your birthday."

The birthday celebrant couldn't believe what he saw as he asked the little boy what the gifts were for.

In response, the little boy told him it was for his birthday.

He further asked him where he got the money to purchase the items. The little boy told him it was the money they gave him at work.

The birthday celebrant prayed for the little boy

The birthday celebrant became emotional and prayed for the little boy that God would bless and replenish his pocket and that his pocket would never leak.

In response, the little boy joked, " My pocket, nor dey leak. My pocket dey well".

At the time of this article's publication, the emotional video had 18.1k likes and 853 reactions.

Watch video:

Reactions of some Tiktok users on the video.

@vincent_chidozie24:

"This gift is more than a million; it's from the depth of his heart "

@osaremwindajennif1:

"I cried when he said na money Way Dem give me make I take to buy something for work, may God bless him in Jesus name. Amen "

@gmoni793:

"Omor na from he heart ❤️God bless the boy""

@laveshboo:

"I nearly cry "

@victorbrightosaro:

"Let us not forget the little things they matter most. I felt it …..may God bless this boy Amen "

@officialchinamoney:

"Boss Abeg find dis boy aza comr nah I wan give an something Abeg"

@daviesakinwande1:

"God bless the kid m......"

