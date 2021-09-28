Thanks to his kind gesture, a young boy wouldn't have to worry about school fees for the rest of the year and in 2022

The young lad identified as Emmanuel was said to have walked up to a radio personality and handed him N200 to buy fuel in appreciation of his programme

The radio personality who wasn't expecting the lad's gesture to him promised to pay for his school fees for the rest of the year with another person covering that of 2022

A young boy has bagged a scholarship that'd cover his school fees for the rest of the year and in 2022 after his unexpected kindness towards a man.

The man, Theodore Chinonso Uba NonsoNkwa, an Owerri-based radio personality, shared on Facebook that the boy, Emmanuel, had walked up to him on a certain day and gifted him N200 to get fuel for himself.

The man was moved by the boy's kind gesture Photo Credit: Theodore Chinonso Uba NonsoNkwa

The boy gave the man N200 to get fuel for himself

According to Theodore, the N200 from the lad was in appreciation of his radio programme which he had come to love.

Touched by Emmanuel's gesture, Theodore pledged to pay the boy's school fees for the rest of the year.

The radio personality also announced that another kind-hearted person has promised to pay the boy's school fees for the year 2022.

He wrote while sharing a picture taken with the lad:

"Emmanuel walked up to me and said,

"'Nonsonkwa i love your programme Akuko Siri,pls take this N200 naira and buy fuel.'"

"Chaiii.... I was so touched!!!

"I blessed him and offered to pay his school fees for the year,there and then someone also offered to pay his fees for 2022!!

"Grace found him!!!"

Social media reacts

Duru Sylvester commented:

"Oga Nonso ,u Remain a shinny colossus in our time! U are Godsent!God will continue to use u to vindicate and liberate the Masses! More Oil to ur Head Sir!Respect to u."

Florence Ohanuka said:

"Awesome! No wonder the word of God says " givers never lack" Nonso Para para, heavens have recognised you. What else? Please don't relent or compromise. You are blessed in Jesus name amen."

Patience Obi-Nelson wrote:

"Chai, God continue to bless you and your programs . The little boy ,you will go places with ur act of giving . You will never lack from today onwards . Favour have found you today ,and will continue to find you always ."

Lushia Onwuka stated:

"That's the power of giving, just 200 naira he gave to you has brought unlimited blessings for him, when you teaches about giving they will termed it another thing, but just look at what giving has brought to him, boy congratulations grow up with this attitude more are on ur way."

