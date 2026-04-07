A Spanish promoter who first met Davido as an ordinary fan in 2019 has surprised the Nigerian superstar after fulfilling a 7-year personal vow he made to himself

In a trending video after the show, the promoter reminded Davido of their 2019 encounter when he snapped a photo and quietly decided he would bring the artist to Spain

Davido listened with visible warmth as the promoter explained how a single promise from that fan moment drove him to become a concert promoter over seven years

A Spanish promoter has left Nigerian music star Davido speechless after fulfilling a vow he made seven years ago to bring the singer to perform in Spain.

The remarkable moment was captured in a trending video recorded inside a car shortly after Davido’s sold‑out concert in Barcelona.

Spanish promoter fulfils 7-year promise to bring Davido to Barcelona after taking a fan photo with the singer in 2019. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

In the footage, the promoter sat beside Davido and narrated how their journey began in 2019 when he met the Afrobeats superstar as an ordinary fan.

He reminded Davido of the photo they took together that year and explained that he quietly made a personal promise to one day organise a show for him in Spain.

The Unavailable crooner listened with a broad smile, nodding warmly as the promoter pointed out details of the just‑concluded show.

Another person standing beside the car added that the single vow was what pushed the young man to become a concert promoter.

"This guy, in 2029, took a picture with you as a fan. He showed you, and he said he's gonna book you and bring you to Spain. 7 years later, he's hosted the biggest show in Spain."

The story, which started with nothing more than a photograph in 2019, came full circle this month when the Spanish fan successfully hosted Davido’s concert, turning his vow into reality and creating a moment that has now gone viral.

Davido's friend, Cubana Chief Priest, who was with him in the car, expressed gratitude to Barcelona for the massive support that made the night possible.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the promoter's story about Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AlphaFemii said:

"Life is indeed strange.. that why speaking good all the time is important."

@duduairdr_ commented:

"the spanish guy in the car breaking down the whole 2019 fan pic to davido like it was yesterday is actually insane manifestation really do hit different when you lock in for 7 years straight."

@Steveupdate wrote:

"Dreams come through indeed. You just have to dare to dream first. Believe in the vision before the world sees the result."

@malik_olson5 reacted:

"Believe in yourself. Theres no limit to what you can achieve."

@fikunademii said:

"Seven years later he pulled it off, hosting Davido for a sold-out show in Barcelona as part of the 5ive Alive tour. Dreams like that turn into real moves when someone stays consistent and puts in the work."

@adaikwerre commented:

"I was smiling watching the video until Owerri ricky brought in his Accent. 😩😩😂😂"

A man who took a photo with Davido in 2019 achieves his dream of organising his concert in Spain seven years later. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido on club owner who disrespected Nigerian music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared how he handled a club owner in Atlanta who once disrespected Nigerian music.

The singer recalled that the man stopped a DJ from playing Nigerian songs and had earlier refused him entry into the club when he was younger.

Davido shared what he did to the club owner years later when the same owner tried to book him, and what happened after.

Source: Legit.ng