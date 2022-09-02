The Australian government has joined Canada and the United Kingdom in inviting skilled Nigerians to come to take up jobs in their country

Those successful will have a chance to get a permanent visa and move their families along with them

There are almost 50,000 state-nominated visas available this year. New South Wales allocated the highest amount

In order to address the lack of skilled migrants, Australia's states and territories have announced the relaxation of certain visa application criteria.

The Visa also grants people who qualify for permanent residency and the ability to migrate their families.

The Australian government has recently relaxed its stance on terms and conditions that are required to obtain state-sponsored visas.

Ariel view over Melbourne Cricket Ground, Yarra River and the city of Melbourne Credit: Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

These followed requests from states experiencing critical skills shortages.

Australia requests more immigrants

Western Australia doubled its number of visas after the government lobbying for an extra allocation.

Other states which include Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory and New South Wales have all announced an increase in vacancies.

For example, South Australia has already opened applications for its sponsorship program, with more than 500 occupations eligible.

The region has been allocated 2,700 subclasses 190 visas, as well as 3,180 regional, and 70 business visas.

Queensland's list of eligible occupations has been expanded to include 114 occupations in 2022/23.

It includes 3,000 subclass 190 visas, as well as 1,200 regional visas and 235 business visas.

What are the benefits?

On its website, the Australian government revealed that professionals will have the opportunity to stay in Australia permanently.

Successful applicants will also have free family health care and relatives can get permanent residence.

List of occupations available

Accountant

Architect

Engineer

Medical Practitioner

Nurse

Veterinarian

Cartographer

Chef

Qualification

It is however not going to be a smooth ride as eligible candidates will, need to take the official eligibility test here and score a minimum of 65 points.

