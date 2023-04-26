A fantastic video of a young girl riding a colossal truck effortless has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the woman entered the truck, turned it on, and then began to drive it accurately

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 300,000 likes with over a thousand comments on TikTok

A young girl who was shown at the beginning close to a big truck caught many people's attention on TikTok.

Shortly after the video began, the lady walked towards the truck and entered the driving seat.

Young girl drives truck with commendable accuracy. Photo credit: @omoladegold301 Source: Tiktok

Source: TikTok

Drives truck effortlessly

She turned on the car and began to drive the massive truck in a way that impressed many people who saw the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lady showed her driving skills, indicating that she could drive even sophisticated automobiles.

Many social media users who saw the video admitted they had never seen a woman behind the wheel until now.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@PrissieDiva reacted:

"True definition of Never judge a book by its cover."

@ritahritah970 said:

"And some ladies are busy working on Nyash,see how amazing she is."

@tomano2022

"This is my job in UK, good job and good money. I'm proud of you my beautiful."

@patronjuniort commented:

"I can't ride ordinary bicycle you are doing good."

@vivianblessing781 also reacted:

"I'm so proud of you."

@AmaraOkoli added:

"Until someone touch my comment, something wil come out of my mind, an short of words for now."

@user473805691696 also added:

"I didn't get some like am leaving TikTok."

@King'skicks254 also said:

"Leaving this comment so everytime anyone likes i come back to see this again and again."

Nigerian Lady who drives trailer for living demonstrates confidence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck has stirred massive reactions online as people wondered where she got her passion from.

On the lady's TikTok page, she has several videos showing her at the steering wheel of a trailer. In one of them, the lady did a proper check of all the vehicle's tyres before commencing on her journey.

While driving along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, her crew member made a video of her and also hyped Omolade. The lady's driving skill was tested in a different clip as she tried to park the vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng