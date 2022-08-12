A young Nigerian man has finally returned home after staying for three years in a seminary school

An emotional video of his reunion with his family stirred emotions from Nigerians who have similar reunion stories to tell

In the viral video, his family members hugged him with so much love and tears fell from his brother's eyes

A Nigerian Seminarian has reunited with his family in a touching video making rounds online.

The young man has been attending a seminary school for three years without coming back home to his family.

A video captures the sweet moment he walked into his compound as his family members rushed out to welcome him.

While his mum and dad gave him tight hugs, his brother, on his part, broke down in tears as his brother hugged him.

Nigerians react to reunion video

Okunade.segun said:

"When there is live ,there is Peace and joy ❤️❤️❤️."

Florigoldstores wrote:

"I know that feeling mehn!! Three of my brothers went to seminary school and I knew how excited we were each time they return home after a long stay in school ."

234konz noted:

"Whatever he wants will be cooked that day. Pounded Yam and Egusi with goat meat and Pepsi Orobo ."

Official_jimcally wrote:

"As I be last born if na me I see my mama na to run go my house in the evening make I no wash plate ."

Boy screams, breaks down in tears as he reunites with his father after 12 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video spotted on TikTok has shown the sweet moment a loving father met his son again after twelve years.

The duo have been apart for years and the caring father decided to plan a surprise visit to see his son.

He wasn't aware of his father's visit and he walked to the office with the intention of doing something else.

