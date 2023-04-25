A trending video of a young lady and a man slugging it out in a sizzling dance at an occasion has sparked reactions

The lady in a pink dress complemented the young man's energetic showcase as they entertained guests

Many people who watched the clip joked about shelving their wedding plans over not being able to meet up with dance preparations

A young man and a lady have become viral sensations owing to their entertaining and crazy dance showcase at an event.

With an aura of confidence and joy, the young man who sported a red suit jacket on black pants led the way as he danced with a lady in a pink dress.

He behaved crazily as he went on his knees and bent his waist while facing and backing the lady at different parts of the clip.

The lady was not left out and matched his energy with her funny dance steps. The TikTok video has amassed over four million views.

Many found their dance steps hilarious.

Reactions on social media

Martin Senior said:

"Them playing harder harder like some school students on Pen and book winning dance competition in a colleague’s wedding."

pina said:

"I was about to start planning my wedding then boom I saw this I guess I have to postponed for a while."

Kenlurther said:

''The reason why I keep postponing my wedding so that i can learn this dance well this the dance i need in my wedding."

sparks said:

''Likewise in heaven I have to be next to a Ugandan."

Most Famous Tiktoker said:

"Nze am too shy, the moment I step on the carpet, the dance moves disappear like the bachwezi."

tasty79 said:

''If they ain't dancing like this in my wedding then I'll do a civil one."

