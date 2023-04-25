A furious Nigerian lady has called out a random girl who made a video of her and posted it on social media

In the viral video shared via TikTok, the lady was spotted eating corn inside a public transport in Abuja, Nigeria

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many faulting the young girl who made the video

A trending video shared on social media has shown the moment a young lady slammed a random girl who made a video of her.

The TikTok influencer identified as @nellie_of_Lagos was eating corn inside a public transport in Abuja not knowing that she was being recorded.

Lady threatens random girl who recorded her eating corn

She subsequently saw herself going viral on blogs and she threatened to deal with the girl who made and shared the video online.

She lamented:

"Me to that girl that recorded me when I was eating corn inside a public corn in Abuja. If I catch you. As you don record me put for your page make I no catch you.

"As all my friends don dey call me corn influencer you happy ba? Na corn I chop I no kill person."

