A video currently making the rounds on social media platforms has shown a Nigerian dog enjoying roasted corn

In the interesting video, the brown-haired dog clung to the local delicacy with gusto, taking bites after bites passionately

Social media users are having a good laugh after watching the video whose original source is not yet clear

In what people may describe as an unusual sight, a brown-haired Nigerian dog has been seen in a video enjoying a corb of roasted corn.

Just like a human being, the adorable dog clung to the seasonal delicacy and probably was ready to pounce on anyone who may have attempted to steal its prize.

The dog has caused laughter on social media after it was seen eating corn. Photo credit: Various, but seen on Twitter/@isomibala and Instagram/@saintavenue_ent1..

Source: UGC

The original source of the funny video is not yet clear, but as of the time of filing this report, it has been shared on countless social media accounts including @saintavenue_ent1 and @isomibala.

Human voices where heard mentioning "agbado", the Yoruba word for corn in the viral video.

Social media users who have sighted the clip are currently having a good laugh with some of them saying the dog is an expert eater.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@prince_lucky_001 commented:

"No be easy thing man."

@jonaranking_snr said:

"German Shepherd old model."

@royale_winnie commented:

"This dog don see Wetin pass am."

@nikky_owokoya said:

"E remain soft pear and coconut and water."

@vybxonvibes commented:

"Patient dog eats the fattest CORN."

@fabricsbymyra said:

"Omo e don red like this o."

@turndah commented:

"Creating demand and consumption."

@ireoluwacash_ said:

"This bingo go sabi drink garri with sugar oh."

@colored_canvas_nigeria reacted:

"Dogs will eat whatever they see humans eat even if it is vegetables. They have evolved thousands of years close to human settlements and thus eat the crumbs of what fell off our table."

@xaintpatrix

"Una nor give am peer?"

Source: Legit.ng