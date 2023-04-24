A trending video shared online has captured the sweet moment a soldier transformed into a hot 'slay mama'

In the video shared via TikTok app, the soldier first rocked her army uniform before changing into a baddie outfit

Social media users have reacted sweetly to the video with many showering accolades on the pretty soldier

A black female soldier in the United States (US) army has shared a video of her surprising transformation into a baddie.

In the video, the young lady showed off her cute pair of heels while dressed in her complete army uniform.

Female soldier turns to baddie

Source: TikTok

After a while, she suddenly switched into a hot-looking baddie with a crop top and body-fitted leggings.

Social media users who came across the clip shared by @carolyneomboto on TikTok expressed their shock at how great she was able to fit into the two.

Social media reactions

@colynkayz2 said:

"Can't believe what am watching."

@yovicon stated:

"Some of her shoes are not good but she makes it look sooo beautiful and elegant."

@philydlamini0 noted:

"Wow u look nice. I love the making of these shoes I only own one pair since 2014. cnt wait to get a job a buy more."

@itsbrian_mwaka asked:

"Hey, what would be a requirement for a Kenyan to join us army."

@carenmwandoe asked:

"Looking beautiful, how does one join the American army am interested dear."

@solomonsmash commented:

"You look better off without uniform, ur beautiful. Someone like my comment."

@brendagrasher added:

"It's a nice transition,l love it, one for me in a dress with the same shoe please."

Watch the video below:

Female soldier turns into slay queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female soldier transformed into a slay queen after removing her uniform and putting on a black top and a wine-coloured skirt. A 14 seconds TikTok video posted by @carolyneomboto showed when the lady changed from a soldier into a natural beauty.

The first scene in the video showed her in her military uniform and she looked equally beautiful. But her beauty would become more visible after she wore the wine-coloured skirt, a black top and a high heeled shoe. She showed the shoes to the camera before the transition.

The skirt and top made her look more feminine. Apart from her beautiful dress, she performed a brief dance that added colour to the video. She has earned a lot of praise after she posted the video. Many people have said she killed the challenge.

