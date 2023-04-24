A young female soldier who stunningly transformed from her military uniform into cute house dress has gone viral

In the video, the female soldier was first shown in her military uniform before another clip captured her look on casual dress

Many people who saw how different both picture looked expressed their compliments and praise the soldier

A video of a beautiful female soldier has caught the attention of people who saw it on social media.

In the viral video which appeared on TikTok, the lady was first seen in her uniform before she transformed into a stunning dress.

Female soldier who shows off beauty gets suitors.

Source: TikTok

Beautiful in and out

It was a clip that portrayed the different side of her looks which also showed that she could be good looking on any kind of cloth whether it is work dress or private clothes.

The beautiful soldier dazzled her fans with different shades of her beauty and kept them engaging the comment section with praises and appreciation.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mimimilitary reacted:

"My idol…na your footstepsI dey follow."

@olusegun said:

"gallant wOW nice."

@user4306885508250 also said:

"You look pretty."

@Dami003 wrote:

"Just wow."

@user3153354883742 added:

"How far pretty."

@Arab money said:

"Nice one."

@peternathan465 commented:

"I like you."

@faithendurance53 also commented:

"I wish i can stand up for myself like you."

@Kolawoletemidoye said:

"Walking like you're marching ede Elegance in human."

@callmeharyorhorlar247 wrote:

"I wanna join navy and be a naval office just like you. pls how can you help."

@AuntyAladuke also reacted:

"How person go fine like this in and out beauty black dont fade. See as you gallat with ynash and everything."

Source: Legit.ng