A trending video of a smart little girl conducting a funeral for her late fish has caused a frenzy on social media

In the viral video, the heartbroken child held the late fish and said prayers in the presence of her family members

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from many netizens on social media who penned down their thoughts

A beautiful little black girl got heartbroken after her pet fish suddenly died at home.

In a trending video shared by @saymoneivey, the grieving child gathered her family members together to conduct a funeral for the late fish.

Little girl holds funeral for late fish Photo credit: @saymoneivey

Source: TikTok

As they gathered, she hosted the funeral session and prayed seriously for the soul of the departed fish.

As she prayed and acted sorrowfully, her family members prayed with her but her brother tried so hard to stop himself from laughing loudly.

Social media reactions

@ilove_music30 said:

"The little boy trying not to laugh is me bro ong."

@kayen_the stated:

"My grandma cooked mine and fed it to me realized it after."

@_bl1t2..iz..h3r3_ said:

"This reminds me of when my little sister cried over a cookie she called journey his journey ended."

@belgiumminaj wrote:

"I don’t think after watching this am gonna get my daughter a fish lol."

@yo_girl_bribri2023 stated:

"I had one for my little brother too. I have a vid to but we buried it underground."

@queenxjazlin30 added:

"I was laughing since the beginning because I saw this before but it never gets old and the boy was trying not to laugh is me right now."

Watch the video below:

Innocent child dances at mum's funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an innocent child was captured in a TikTok video dancing happily at an event said to be her mother's funeral. In the video posted by @sunnylipsy, the child played around the arena surrounded by a large crowd.

The crowd of mourners watched the child emotionally as she moved from one end to the other playing. As seen in the video, the child is still too young to understand the implication of the passage of her mother. The way she played rounded the event area shows clearly that she is still innocent and unable to figure out what was going on correctly.

The video which lasted just 29 seconds has melted the hearts of many people. Some who saw the girl's dance said they experienced the loss of a loved one as kids.

Source: Legit.ng