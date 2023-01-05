A thoughtful black family held a procession and then a funeral for their little daughter's deceased fish

In a viral video, the kid's parents faked being in a mourning mood and sang burial songs as they followed behind her

Many social media users praised the girl's parents for showing concern for what mattered to their kid

As if it was a human, a family held a funeral for their little daughter's dead fish at home.

While her dad carried her younger sibling, the girl's mum held a microphone as they did a procession.

The kid led the way carrying a small coffin that contained the fish as they walked slowly to the toilet where it would be flushed down.

The girl's parents faked being in sorrow as they said kind words about the fish while pretending to be crying.

They supported their unsuspecting daughter as seen in the TikTok video.

Social media reactions

Alison Taylor said:

"This is the type of parenting that needs to be noticed and mimicked. Y’all are brilliant."

Shay shay said:

"I just talked to Goldie on the phone last week man i told her to go to the hospital when she said she had pain in her fin .. RIP to a real one."

Kadi said:

"That’s so sweet and thoughtful! I bet that little girl loved her fish a lot and for her young life this probably was a big first loss."

Tumah said:

"The way he helped her put her wig back and suddenly his was about to fall."

Talitha

"I think this is a fantastic idea for a wonderful send off for the fish. We would be doing this on a monthly basis with how many of ours have gone ni ni’s. Thank you for making my day."

De'Aun G

"The Daddy and the mommy are everything this is real parenting. I need a obituary my condolences."

