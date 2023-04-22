A short video showing a beautiful Nigerian lady in a fine gown posing with her university project has stirred reactions

Many people were amazed by how stylishly dressed the lady was as they praised her well-fitting gown

Men in the lady's comment section said she looked gorgeously curvy, and they were more focused on her instead of the project

A young Nigerian lady, @joladeanimashaun, who recently concluded the defence of her project work at Afe Babalola University made a video of how she posed with the project.

While in front of her school building, the lady was directed by her photographer to lift her project up before the shots. The lady wore a beautiful gown that fitted her body shape.

Many men could not get over her beauty. Photo source: @joladeanimashaun

Lady in beautiful gown

Many ladies in her comment section who adorned the dress said that they would love to know where she got the gown.

Men in her comment section wrote about how very beautiful she looked as some struggled to get her attention.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 9,000 likes.

Ada sure said:

"Congratulations..can I see pictures of your dress please."

rd018 said:

"Omo this your defense dey project ohh."

Kunmie said:

"Congratulations your dress is nice where did you get it from?"

Martins Meshack said:

"Baby girl i crush on you serious that it."

user5117488823964 said:

"Looking too pretty my dearie congratulations."

Vindrousy said:

"Over cute…congratulations kingsqueen."

Princeton said:

"I swear i was looking at the blue paper."

Jesse Chuks said:

"You would definitely be my next project. cuz I can easily defend you."

Yomi said:

"Na body you go defend or project."

user6757922497358 said:

"This your project defense dey your back o."

Bernard said:

"Y'all should hear me out, leave the project defense and congratulations and talk about her bum bum and fine face."

Source: Legit.ng