A sweet video posted on TikTok shows a lady and her friends performing an amazing cultural dance

The traditional dance video has since gone viral and received more than 256k views on TikTok by Saturday, April 22

TikTok users who enjoyed the traditional dance and the way the ladies twisted their bodies praised them in the comment section

A fair-skinned lady led her friends to perform a sweet Benue dance, and the video has gone viral.

In the 12 seconds video posted on TikTok by @ella_juicy1, the lady was more visible than the rest of the dancers.

The lady and her friends performed Benue traditional dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@ella_juicy1.

Source: TikTok

She was dressed in the Tiv traditional way with an 'anger' wrapper wound around her waist and chest.

Video of Benue traditional dance goes viral on TikTok

Her friends, on the other hand, dressed in the Idoma and Igede traditional attires, completing the three main tribes in Benue state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The lady performed the Tiv dance, twisting her body like a snake. In local parlance, her dance would be called 'ama a tiligh' because of how vigorous it was.

Her interesting moves bore the marks of 'Swange', which is an interesting dance pattern in Benue state.

A lot of people who have seen the dance performed by the three ladies took to the comment section to praise them and to ask for more of such videos.

Others who saw the traditional dance video expressed happiness, saying they are also from Benue.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Serry said:

"If una no like my comment I go turn myself to Yoruba gal. Proudly Tiv gal."

@may reacted:

"Idoma to the world. Proudly Benue."

@user327596181517 said:

"Benue for real, Igede to be precise."

@Anna EHI Sunday commented:

"My num is Tiv and my dad is idoma. I love them both."

@Flash Barry said:

"Do you guys make me remember home."

@markzarah commented:

"I want to see more videos please."

Elderly man dances for young lady

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an elderly man who is a good dancer danced for a young lady.

In a video that trended on TikTok, the man used a powerful dance to entertain a crowd that gathered to watch.

TikTok users who saw the video praised the man for his amazing dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng