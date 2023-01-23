1.1 million fans have viewed a 14 seconds video of a school principal dancing while conducting assembly in his school

The principal who was dressed in a blue shirt tucked into a black trouser moved like a young child in front of the students

Staff and students cheered him up in happiness as he made his impressive moves in the video currently trending on TikTok

A 14 seconds TikTok video has shown a school principal dancing smoothly during assembly.

The school principal danced right before the students who shouted and cheered him up in uncontrollable excitment.

The principal danced before his students during assembly. Photo credit: TikTok/@samusa91.

Source: UGC

The man was dressed in a blue shirt tucked into a black trouser and a black shoe to march. He was standing on a raised platform at the assembly ground.

Viral video of a school principal dancing during assembly

He suddenly picked up dancing and started making his moves. He raised his right leg and then the lefft one and then moved successively from one end to the other.

His dance steps were so funny that everyone at the assembly ground started shouting and cheering him up.

The school staff who were on the platform with him were amazed by his dance moves. The student were so excited that some of them also shook their bodies.

The reason for the celebration is not yet know, but the school principal seemed happy over something. The video was posted by @samusa91.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user2616882885226 commented:

"Principal is very happy for his school."

@Analyst said:

"Staffs seems to be motivated...such moral need some backup."

@user7955027293197 reacted:

"Thank you for the good job."

@doubleMM said:

"We need jovial teachers like him."

@Pastor Mmako asked:

"What is the name of the school?"

