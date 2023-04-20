A young Nigerian man vibed with a girl in a secondary school uniform walking down the street

The girl's response to the song from a speaker was so sudden and perfect that people doubted if she was actually a stranger

Among those who reacted to the dance video were TikTokers who said the "stranger" must be a professional

A young man, @thespizzle, who creates content on TikTok, made a video with a girl dressed like a secondary school student, and people loved it.

In the TikTok clip that has gone viral, the man saw the student walking down the road and quickly placed a Bluetooth speaker in front of her.

People said that the girl must be a professional dancer. Photo source: @thespizzle

Source: TikTok

Girl's dance video stirs reactions

The girl started dancing hard without thinking much about the man's sudden act. She kept dishing out different dance styles. Another girl in uniform, who was behind her, was so surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who watched the girl's dancing video expressed doubts that she was in a secondary school because of her confident moves.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 146,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

C.A said:

"Prince pizzle, please can you connect me to this girl."

musmad wear said:

"She use leg resemble varane."

Animashaun said:

"Person weh deh go TikTok college."

onyedumemmanuel8 said:

"Commot for there. After una don kill una self for practice."

FYP OLOWO EKO said:

"I love the acting… the guy on the other side can relate to the vibe."

Abdulrasheed Fawaz said:

"Wow️ .But that part of being a stranger na lie. Una stage am."

user2675126389728 said:

"I’ve seen dz girl somewhere before sef on TikTok."

C.A said:

"I like this girl and I would love to meet her."

Spiffy said:

"She don dey Carry me self go where I No know."

Home of entertainment said:

"Dey play. Okay una con wait make she pass there again just because say you wan show her say her video go viral. well done."

victor1 said:

"She is pure girl and heart is clean as TikTok college she Dey go."

Man dances with strangers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young talented Nigerian content creator, @brytiwundu, shared a video where he danced with strangers in Ibadan.

The first set of people he approached were two ladies who were about to get into a car. The ladies were shocked when they saw him. Some of them dance well.

Woman in wrapper demonstrates legwork

In other news, a short video shared on TikTok showed the moment a woman in ankara blouse and wrapper danced at a party as she showed some amazing legwork.

Her energy was very much noticeable as the MC at the event focused on her and started hyping the old woman.

Source: Legit.ng