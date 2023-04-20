A baby captivated by his reflection in the mirror burst into laughter and laughed so hard that the clip has gone viral

The viral video has proven to be one of the most beautiful things on the internet as it made netizens feel so joyful, and it showed in the comment section as they expressed their love for the baby

Many people found it fascinating that something as simple as a mirror could bring a baby so much happiness

A heartwarming video of a baby captivated by his reflection in the mirror and couldn't stop laughing has gone viral on social media.

The video shared by @mammedof-91 is believed to have brought joy to the hearts of netizens as the sound of the baby's laughter was so adorable.

The video starts with the baby gazing at his reflection, clearly fascinated by what he saw. As he realised he was looking at himself, he broke into a wide grin, and his laughter soon followed.

Baby saw himself in the mirror and couldn't stop laughing. Photo Source: Tiktok/@mammedof-91

Source: TikTok

The more he looked at himself, the harder he laughed, and it became impossible not to smile along with him.

Many people found it amazing to see something as ordinary as a mirror bringing a baby so much happiness and entertainment.

The adorable moment wasn't just heartwarming, it was also an essential milestone in a baby's development.

Around six months of age, babies start to recognise themselves in the mirror, a cognitive skill known as self-awareness. It is an essential step in a baby's journey towards developing a sense of identity and self-esteem.

When writing this report, the post had gathered a whopping 3 million views and over 300 thousand shares.

Watch video:

Here are some reactions to the video:

@pumpkinspicefarts commented saying:

I’m watching this on a loop until the end of my work day. What a sweet little bubble of joy.

@feliciajhene:

Thanks for giving me baby fever

@kaminarisantosa stated:

I said it's a bout so simple enjoying ur day even just look at yourself,, what a life is

@larrahjanemiranda:

"That may be the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen "

