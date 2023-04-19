A Nigerian lady has leaked her conversation with an Igbo man who sent her messages professing his love for her

The lady also claimed that the random stranger sent her a whopping sum of N1.5 million to prepare herself for a date with him

She shared their WhatsApp conversation via TikTok and netizens reacted massively to the experience

A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing her encounter with an Igbo stranger.

The lady had shared a post on TikTok, speaking about her bride price list and how expensive it is for interested suitors.

However, unbothered by this, an Igbo man who spotted her video online, slid into her DM on Instagram to profess his love.

From chatting on Instagram, they move to WhatsApp where the man sent her a whopping sum of N1.5 million just to prepare her to go on their first date.

A video of the lady's experience reposted by @mediagist on Instagram has caused a frenzy online.

Social media reactions

@abimbola470 said:

"All this kind of men will not see me ooo na so so have you eaten I dey see nawa ooo."

@sylviaonwe stated:

"So just to be clear I need to make a video about my village bride price list."

@_fhaybaby said:

"Heeiiii God lemme post my own list oh, na the new update be that."

@dannyella112 said:

"Is this too much to ask for? Send me diswan, I’ll be anything u want me to be, I no fit complain."

@christopherkennedy6 wrote:

"Maybe Igbo man and woman are good fit the men use money for love the woman love money as love language."

@coco_xoxo21 added:

"It’s funny that I also imagine this type of thing Please MY OWN IGBO odugwu locate me."

Nigerian lady praises Igbo boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady has advised other ladies to date men of Igbo descent as she hailed her boyfriend. The lady, who is in a relationship with an Igbo man showed off the many things he bought for her.

In a TikTok video, she showcased an iPhone X he first bought for her and followed it up with an iPhone 12 he purchased later. She also displayed foreign currencies and revealed he gave them to her. Next, she showed a ring light he procured for her and how he made her birthday celebration a big occasion.

In the last scene of her clip, she is seen with a white dog which she said he got for her as well. When a netizen asked her if she requested for those things, she replied: "Willingly out of love….. they no dey force guy to do something dis says they do it out of there own will."

