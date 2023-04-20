A Nigerian lady has gotten heartbroken after finding out that her apprentice was impregnated by her husband

The married woman who has a salon usually sends her apprentice home to do some domestic work for her

Sadly, the apprentice began to have an affair with her madam's husband and subsequently got pregnant for him

A hairdresser got the shock of her life after finding out that her apprentice is expecting a child with her husband.

The woman had been sending her apprentice to her house to wash clothes and carry out some other chores.

However, instead of carrying out the domestic duties she was assigned to do, the girl deviated and chose to carry out matrimonial duties on behalf of her madam.

She slept with the woman's husband whenever she was sent on errands until she got pregnant for him.

When her boss found out, the furious woman beat her up but got reprimanded by her husband who referred to the apprentice as the 'salt of my life'.

The_Ronkee who shared the story via Twitter said:

"This hairdresser on my street has been sending her apprentice home to wash clothes for her, apparently she has been sleeping with her husband, anyways apprentice is now pregnant, madam beat her up,husband heard and beat madam up, saying “that’s the salt of his life. Baba said the girl is young and can ride him well, everybody say toor."

"I actually thought they stopped this whole sending apprentice home to do house chores a long time ago because why am I paying to learn hair making from you and you’re sending me to go and wash clothes and cook in your house."

Social media reactions

Pretty Slim wrote:

"Good for her sha next time she wont send them extra work they didnt come and learn."

Vickeys Batter narrated:

"I do not support this slavery they call apprenticeship but we all need to be careful of this young teenagers, I went to fix my nails in a store and this girl child about 16yrs old was talking to oke woman about one product she's using to attract men, I open mouth I no fit close."

Adebimpe commented:

"I've a neighbour that's a fashion designer. Her apprentice come home every morning to do house chores first. Even the husband send em errand like it's house girl they came to apply for."

Folakemi said:

"In my home town they even hawk snacks,drinks and other markets with the apprentice uniform for their bosses."

See tweet below:

