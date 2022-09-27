A pretty pregnant woman has gone on TikTok to list all the good things she enjoyed when she got pregnant

One of the things she enjoy is that she does not do house chores anymore and also she gets everything she wants

She also said that people give her preferential treatment when she appears in public places with her pregnancy

A beautiful pregnant woman has shared benefits and enjoyment that comes with pregnancy.

She listed the things she enjoy in a TikTok video and they include the fact that she does not do house chores.

The pretty lady listed all the benefits he gets when pregnant. Photo credit: TikTok/@mihzgracious.

Source: UGC

Apart from not doing house chores anymore, she also said she gets whatever she wants.

When she is in public, she said people give her respect and preferential treatment because of her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The interesting video she shared got a lot of views, likes and comments on the platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react as pregnant woman lists her benefits

@dat_official_warri_queen said:

"Yes Oh! You are very correct."

@tracylabelle95Tracy commented:

"A big congratulations to you my dear."

@babygold176 said:

"Na so oh my sister congratulations."

@bbclassiccollection3 said:

"God please bless me with mine."

@kinshi26fabrics commented:

"Very accurate. Most people rest the fact that you are pregnant."

@eniolaariyike306 said:

"You didn't do house chores, is because you meet a responsible man, if you jam alagbako okunrin, you will tell God that you don't want anymore."

@Ukachi Patricia commented:

"I do all my house chores all alone, washing, cooking, taking my son to school, everything. Am 8 months pregnant."

@dat_official_warri_queen said:

"But I work for my own reach 7 months before I stop work."

@Heymiss42 commented:

"You don’t do house chores? Please show me the way."

@karimat balogun said:

Not in Lagos. Abi? Because Lagos people don’t have feelings for preggys at all. They were telling me to come and queue for BRT. I just left there."

Nigerian mum gives birth inside a commercial bus

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman gave birth while on a commercial bus.

The mum was said to be on her way to Port Harcourt Rivers state when she suddenly went into labour.

With the help of passengers and kind passersby, the mum gave birth successfully.

Source: Legit.ng