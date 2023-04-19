Fast-growing Instagram skit maker OGB sent the internet agog with his latest ride barely a month after he bought a house

A video of one of his friends congratulating him on his expensive acquisition has been making the rounds online.

The comedian has received many compliments. While some individuals applauded him, others questioned his source of income

Nigerian comedian Michael Charles, best known as cultist boy or OGB, recently added a multi-million naira Mercedes Benz GLE to his garage.

The social media influencer who bought a house for himself barely a month ago went viral online for his latest acquisition.

Fans and colleagues of the skit maker took to social media to congratulate him on his new ride.

Internet users run around with questions

sheddyoflagos:

"You all should calm down ,everything is not yahoo …….most people pay little by little as the agreement goes with the seller and since they are public figures they are allowed to collect and pay some percentage while the remaining percentage are either used to sign an endorsement agreement or an influencing agreement……"

iam.gifted.:

"No genuine hustlers again among the youth of this generation."

_19bg_:

"It seems like cars no cost again."

riccoten:

"No be small achievement... Na una know wetin una dey do ."

comradejerrbernard:

"It’s like doing good doesn’t pay again. See as enjoyment wan kill sinners. A whole cultist."

ericinjoh3458:

"More key blood. God abeg I No want make this too get accidents oooo abeg Amin oo."

oderaay:

"All these people, or any celebrity that comes across this comment. Abeg tell me wetin una de do, this thing no normal now"

randyradiolover:

"To become a successful skit maker , get a laptop, camera, a yahoo mail and know how to bomb, funny or not ur bombing will pay for enough money to push u craft and force us to laugh NOTE: u need constant ."

agbaje_osha_:

"Haaa money dey this skit wey Una Dey do my girlfriend no go allow me."

