A TikTok video shows a fair-skinned lady dancing in a compound while moulding akpu also known as fufu

As of the morning of Wednesday, April 19, the dance video performed in a village has been viewed over 45k times

Her fans and other dance lovers on TikTok have confessed that they enjoyed her mesmerising performance

A 15 seconds video seen on TikTok shows a beautiful lady dancing in her village while cooking.

From the video posted by @nne_omah3, it could be seen that she had just finished pounding akpu also called fufu.

The lady has become popular because of her native dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@nne_omah3.

After pounding the fufu, the lady was moulding it into sizeable lumps and throwing them into a pot on the fire.

Lady who danced in her village while cooking goes viral

While she was on it, she kept a happy mood as she performed a gentle dance, a video of which has excited TikTok users.

Each time she goes to take a lump of akpu from the mortar, she dances gently on her way to the pot which was on fire.

She danced to Iyi, a sweet native song made popular by Zeak and Prof Obewe. The song corresponded with the village setting where the video was shot.

Numerous TikTok users have fallen in love with the lady's dance, the way she cooked the food and the village setting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@petersonibeabuchi said:

"Akpu, lol."

@Emmanuel Azubuike said:

"Original fufu."

@Don'g yun said:

"It's good to always remember where you come from with the joy it gives you back in the days."

@faithlisa738 commented:

"Wow! Real Nigerian."

@Rowland said:

"You just made me remember home now."

@use Adanna okoye said:

"I love doing this."

@bobomike22 reacted:

"My native food."

@Anthony said:

"I just remember home now nne thank you."

@Maxwell Williams said:

"Good hard-working princess."

@silentguy56 said:

"You make me remember my food, it's painful I'm not in Nigeria to eat again."

@Kingvick Mustafa said:

"See how beautiful nature is.. village sweet ooo."

Lady dances in her village after rainfall

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was seen dancing outside the house after rainfall.

The lady came out and stood on the mud, where she performed a gentle native dance.

A lot of people who saw the video agreed that the lady is beautiful and talented.

