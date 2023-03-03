A lovely video of a black lady in the United states armed forces dancing energetically on the road has gone viral

In a video, she was spotted in her full military attire while dancing with so much 'vibes' to a Nigerian song

Her dance steps were beautifully choreographed and the empty road was unarguably a good dancefloor

Problems, worries and issues in life are never-ending. This is why it is often encouraged for human beings to make out time to create happiness, and not bask in the darkness of their predicament.

Despite her tight schedule, the sensitivity of her work and the dangers that are inherent, a black military woman refused to allow this cloud her life.

Pretty soldier dances in America Photo Credit: @queennnn_sl

Source: TikTok

She decided to light up her life in the best way she could and what better way to light up happiness than to shake and sway your body to beautiful music?

The military lady in the US army apparently took dance classes as she was able to show off choreographed dance steps with ease and precision.

She converted the empty road into a dance floor and was not even fazed when a car drove close by.

Social media reactions

@wahabtemitope said:

"I will continue watching till I have 100 likes."

@jerry_moses_10 said:

"Please there's Election war in Nigeria, come and help us fight. We are tired."

@yusuphrashid 718 said:

"Arrest me please.

@yoofiandjane wrote:

"Still one of my favorites."

@ruru_dxb commented:

"You killed it."

@kofioseinana wrote:

"Beautiful."

@adelana commented:

"She get fine waist wey dey shake."

@splash_d666 wrote:

"So lovely beautiful Queen you are indeed naturally beautiful Queen I love you Darling."

@malikebabarosa said:

"You kill it girl."

@jerryobi1 commented:

"I dey trip for you."

@kwadwoboateng25 commented:

"Speechless."

@amanonperpetual said:

"Am downloading this song ASAP."

@sunnymurphy537 said:

"No try this for mile 2 oooo."

@higgs_bee commented:

"The legwork."

@sairakris commented:

"Teach me those steps."

@shinningqueenlisa commented:

"I love your energy."

@bornaabraham wrote:

"Nice one."

Watch the video below:

Lady in US army dances like pro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young beautiful lady serving in the US Army has vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves. She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her.

Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Source: Legit.ng