An emotional video has shown a man who was visibly shedding tears of joy at his wedding

The man could not control his tears and as he cried his body shook tremendously

His bride who found the moment touching was seen trying to clean the tears from his face

A clip which captured the moment a groom started to cry has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the man could not hide his well of emotions which made him shed tears of joy.

Groom cries as bride holds onto him. Photo credit: @ghkonde Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Bride smiled

His bride appeared to be savoring the moment as she was seen grinning from ear to ear showing how much that moment meant to her.

Many social media users who watchef the emotional video indicated that it was an enormous show of emotion which they actually can not relate to.

The video has garnered thousands of likes with hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions below:

@yhaasaulty2 reacted:

"As if he won't cheat."

@Afiaasamoah said:

"The pastor was like Sstop disgracing the brotherhood."

"@user7550305458877 wrote:

"The pastor know Something we don't."

@Gabytiles added:

"Eeiii brother Bernard What is this."

@qwekuhans commented:

"The pastor's side eye weak."

@Qweku_Hans also commented:

"The Pastor said ya hw3 ne gyimi."

@AdwoaNhyirah also reacted:

"See the pastor's face. Especially his eyes. He bore sef. In his mind,He go like, This man paaa...as if he won't cheat."

@gifty_bae also said:

"You people should focus on the man in black."

@WinwiseBorngreat:

"It's today that Atu's death pain me."

@Jack55:

"The brotherhood is not proud of him. See the way pastor dey look with one eye."

@user9204105964705:

"Someone tell brother Bernard to calm down he's doing too much mtcheew."

@khodaniTSH:

"Not the girl laughing chileeeee."

@Akoayejon88:

"You guys don't know the full story. He just found out after d vows that she's pregnant for his best man, but forget to sign a prenup."

Groom in tears as his bride arrives wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that In recent times, videos of grooms shedding tears after sighting their brides at the wedding venue have been shared online.

In one of the videos, the groom was so emotional about his wedding and wasn't shy to shed a few tears.

He stood before the altar dressed in a dark suit and jacket with red rose flowers. His groomsmen dressed just like he did. In the cute clip, the best man comforted the emotional groom, who was rubbing his hands nervously and already crying.

Source: Legit.ng