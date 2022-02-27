A passionate young girl has been spotted learning under a solar streetlight at a village in Ghana amid disturbing flies

In a video online, Janet discloses that she wants to become a doctor to help people in dire need but she has no money

The emotional video of the determined girl defying odds to receive an education has gained a positive response

A determined young girl only identified as Janet has been spotted learning under a solar streetlight amid disturbing flies at a village in Ghana.

Despite the difficulty, Janet's passion for education and learning remains relentless. She desires a career in the health sector.

She wants to be a doctor in the future Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Sports Obama TV

She told Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams that she wants to become a doctor and help the deprived in society.

''I want to become a doctor and help people in dire need of treatment but don't have money,'' she said.

In a Facebook account, Adams, with the moniker Sports Obama, disclosed that he met the girl on his way from a farm in his village.

According to him, the girl took advantage of the solar streetlight to learn because there's no electricity in her house.

Scores of social media users have reacted massively to the clip as many offered to help.

Netizens reactions

Kingsley Sarpong said:

''We better contribute to support her Education and help make her dream become fruition.''

Saddick Adams replied:

''Kingsley Sarpong right now she's in school in the village. I've asked someone to speak to her mum if we can connect their house or maybe get her desk and a lamp in the interim.''

Opoku Asare Obed commented:

''This kind of your behavior makes me feel that I have such a great mentor to learn from. May the greatest Lord replenish you and takes his good time to bless you.''

Ato Apronti said:

''Her attitude alone would make her successful in life one day. Sometimes a little bit of struggle in life toughens you up for the greater journey ahead.

''As others struggle because of swollen-headedness, though skins like little Janet would scrape through unscathed.''

Wofa Jay said:

''Yet there are students here in the Cities who watch Telenovela with the available electricity. May her dreams come to pass. I wish I had had the means to help her.''

Kingsley Lorlornyo Avevor

''Saddick Adams, let us get the scholarship secretariat to get her scholarship to the tertiary level. Such kids need the support of society, o gosh, help us to help such in our societies.''

