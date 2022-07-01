Nigerians have suggested new native names for a white man after a video of him 'aggressively' eating swallow went viral

Like a typical Nigerian, the white man folded a mould of fufu, threw it into the air and dipped it in the soup after an effortless catch

A black man who was having a different kind of meal beside the white man suspended his eating and opened his mouth and eyes in awe

A video of a white man enjoying a popular Nigerian meal of fufu with a native soup has stirred reactions among netizens.

A stunned netizen who shared the video on TikTok captioned it, 'On behalf of my fellow Nigerians We accept you and your name is now OLUWADEVEN.'

The white man enjoyed a meal of swallow. Photo Credit: TikTok/@naijaboyjohn

The short clip started with the Oyinbo man washing his hands in a bowl as he made ready to devour a meal of swallow which was before him.

Like one used to eating swallow, he cut a mould of fufu, threw it into the air and dipped it into the soup following a wonderful catch.

Beside him was a black man who was having a different meal. The black man had to suspend his eating as he watched the Oyinbo with surprise.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Factstheoriesandadvice said:

"I don’t understand he just threw the food up in the air and dipped it in sauce lol."

Ian Beasley said:

"I bet everytime he came over as a kid, your mum shouted at him when he asked for a knife and fork."

KING BOB said:

"I’m Nigerian they did this in my village all the time just without throwing up in the air."

RICO said:

"Our people are actually so accepting and loving and yet this world treats us like i just don't get it."

JoJo_ said:

"When I went to Nigerian restaurant and asked for bowl of water instead of cutlery, even chef came out to watch me and when I was enjoying."

