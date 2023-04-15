An elegant lady went viral on TikTok after posting a video of the moment she bought fuel at a filling station

The video has attracted more than 1.6 million views as people appreciate her elegance and beauty

Her dress and the way she combined colours perfectly have become a talking point in the comment section of the video

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of an elegant lady who is endowed with so much beauty.

The lady posted a video on her TikTok handle, @pettytindo, and it immediately went viral and received more than 1.6 million views.

The lady has gone viral as her video got 1.6 million views. Photo credit: TikTok/@pettytindo.

Source: TikTok

In the video which lasted for just 15 seconds, the lady was first seen in a filling station where she was buying fuel.

Interestingly, she was the one holding the pump and nuzzling fuel into her car parked just beside her.

Her elegance and beauty immediately became evident. Her confidence and the way she posed for the camera all added to her beauty.

Her accurate dress sense has become a talking point in the comment section of the video.

When she was done refuelling the car, she drove away, amid the cool sound of Stuck on You, a romantic song by Lionel Richie.

The video has stunned a lot of TikTok users and they have continued to shower the lady with admiration and kind words.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Winrose said:

"Girl, let me admit this, you look amazing, stunning, elegant..name them."

@Emmaanyango commented:

"Wow, I love the shoes. You look good."

@pierre portdepaix nèg bab la said:

"I like you so much baby."

@noreenshy reacted:

"I love the dress code."

@user9623600163704 said:

"You look stunning, Africa is beautiful."

@Edna Winnie said:

"That color combination is....."

Robbie Mack Mack said:

"Oh my gosh! I cant find enough words to describe you girl. you are everything."

@user9254206205279 said:

"Can you adopt a big lady, aged 34 who can clean even your shoes?"

Source: Legit.ng