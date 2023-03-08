A beautiful video of a plus-size African woman dancing energetically has gone viral on social media

The pretty woman who was part of the 'asoebi' ladies at a recent wedding, stole the attention of many

In a video, she took to the centre of the dance floor to show her dance moves amidst the cheers from her fellow women

Beautiful women come in different shapes and sizes and every woman is always advised to believe that her body is unique.

A trending video showed a woman who was not ashamed of her body size but rather chose to flaunt it and enjoy her time.

Plus-sized woman dances Photo Credit: @Okokobioko

Source: TikTok

In the video, she was spotted amongst other women who wore matching Ankara dresses popularly called 'aso ebi'. As the music played in the background, the plus-sized lady moved to the centre of the dance floor surrounded by the other women.

Despite her size, she was able to put on an impressive dance performance showing off her skills and epic facial expressions.

The other women who surrounded her cheered her up with hype and screams.

She exuded confidence and positive vibes throughout and her fellow women were her support.

Social media reactions

@Valerie Hughes said:

"Go Ms Lady. She is really getting it. I love it."

@Delores Anderson said

"I applaud her. Beautiful I'm in Tennessee."

@Faith Chyn wrote:

"I so much loved her positive energy with confidence. God bless her real good."

@Jermaine Dickerson commented:

"Where she at, she's probably the most sorted-after woman there, just from the little I've read about their culture. I'm American, love big women. I think she's beautiful. Well proportion, beautiful face, looks happy without a care in the world!"

@Stacy Enloe Kucera commented:

"I love African dance, and their dresses are absolutely beautiful (as are the women wearing them)."

@Purity Yemaya said:

"The moment you Love yourself, you become Beautiful."

@Precious Nnaji Darlington Chinagozi commented:

"I love the way you love yourself."

@Diana Patterson said:

"I love African dance."

@Angie Bee wrote:

"These people are beautiful I love African people I would love to visit one day. I thought the lady in the back was Monique."

@Tracy Brathwaite said:

"Great Energy Queen, go ahead and DANCE!! People let's be careful with our words, not all big people are big by bad eating, sometimes they might have genetic issues, Dysfunctional Thyroid etc. Being skinny isn't an indicator of being healthy. Choose to be more kind and less judgmental!"

@Mary Birdsong wrote:

"A for Attitude and FE for Facial Expressions I Love this! She's so Beautiful and Confident."

@KC Clark commented:

"She is a beautiful woman and I love her energy. I just hope for her health she looses that weight because it's affecting her drastically. Coming from a loving & caring space. Get it Goddess!!"

@Val Wilcham wrote:

"Keep dancing. Very good exercise."

@Hannah Wa Kwa Mwa commented:

"She's got mooves for someone that big. I love that."

@Anita Delsol wrote:

"A REAL QUEEN SENT AMONG US. SIZE IS PART OF LIFE. GO GIRL GO. GOD IS IN CONTROL."

Watch the video below:

Plus-sized lady dances with excitement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, @favour_tkb, stirred massive reactions online when she shared a video of her energetic dance moves.

The clip, which was shot in a compound, has the lady swinging her hands and legs in fast movements. She was dancing and jumping so fast that many wondered if she had an issue to settle with someone. The lady expressed her love for Tiwa Savage as she sang some of the words from the Asake-featured Loaded song.

Her facial expression while singing the song's lyrics was dramatic, as many people told the lady to dance slowly. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng