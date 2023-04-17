A plumpy lady who has a chubby shape has gone viral on TikTok after her dance video emerged on the platform

In the video, which has gone viral and caught attention, the lady danced with confidence and swag

Her fans and other dance lovers on TikTok have fallen in love with the video, and they are showering her with kind words

A TikTok video shows a plumpy dance queen entertaining people with her electrifying dance steps.

The video was posted on TikTok by @benedictaaidoo211, and it shows the lady dancing merrily with so much swag.

The lady danced confidently in public and entertained people. Photo credit: TikTok/@benedictaaidoo211.

In the 24 seconds video, the chubby lady who was dressed in a red gown took dancing to a whole new level.

Chubby lady who danced in public goes viral on TikTok

At first, she danced briefly and stopped and walked a little bit away from the scene, but she started dancing again.

Her mesmerising dance steps were performed in public, and the crowd of dance lovers could not control their excitement.

A lot of those present shouted and cheered for the chubby lady. On TikTok, the video has gone viral and made the lady popular.

Dance lovers have rushed to the comment section to bare their minds about the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sister Pamela said:

"Men don’t fear anything because I know she’s someone’s wife or fiancée. I like the moves though. Well done."

@Ernest Omenyo commented:

"Good performance."

@rodneywilliams866 said:

"Very lovely queen."

@Salah Dire said:

"Hi please follow me back my Queen."

@Adedamola oba commented:

"Please let me know you."

@user133298782995

"She's flexible."

