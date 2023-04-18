A mother has shared a hilarious video on TikTok after sending her little daughter on an errand at a nearby store

The mother revealed that she asked her daughter to get something from a nearby store, but she took a long time to return

After about an hour of waiting for her, the scared mother decided to launch a search for her daughter

A mother has caused a frenzy online after sharing a funny video of her teenage daughter, whom she sent to a nearby store.

According to the mother with the handle @queenalready1 on TikTok, she sent the young girl on an errand but took too long to return.

Mum searches for her teenage daughter. Photo credit: @queen_already1

Source: TikTok

After almost one hour of waiting, the mother decided to search for her daughter on the road, only to see her sitting on the pavement and licking chocolate.

As soon as she saw her mother, the young girl fidgeted in fear and couldn't even say something reasonable.

Social media reactions

@destinyokoo wrote:

"She didn't think mummy would come. She can't even talk anymore."

@babella523 noted:

"She's suddenly deaf and dumb, she can't speak."

@your_favorite.caramel said:

"See the way she jumped."

@user5879830653781 stated:

"She is enjoying fresh air pls allow her."

@maa_adwoaa wrote:

"Lil sis. Don't forget to wipe your mouth before getting home okay? Much love from big sis okay."

@user2713468814114 said:

"You know this woman every day she talk and talk saaaaaa."

@fw.lamide added:

"There was a traffic jam."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng