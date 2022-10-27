Netizens have marvelled over a young lady's showcase of her teenage daughter who is already pregnant

The young lady showcased one of her morning routines with the expectant kid who is still in school

According to her, the kid didn't get pregnant at her safe home but showed up with it because of the challenges it presented

A young lady, 23, famed for adopting underprivileged kids from the streets has caused a stir online after she showed off her teenage daughter who is pregnant.

The philanthropist runs safe homes where she caters for the kids she adopted and always refers to them as her kids.

She encouraged the young pregnant girl. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tusaiweyana

Linly is her adopted daughter

In a recent video on TikTok, the lady showed her morning routine with her pregnant adopted teen daughter during school days.

She said the kid named Linly didn't get pregnant in her safe home but came there that way.

"She didn’t get pregnant at our home !! She came pregnant at our safe home because of challenges she was meeting.. Am her foster mom and my responsibility is to love her and guide her," she wrote beneath the video.

The clip started with her waking the young expectant mum from sleep. She then checks her blood pressure and the baby's heartbeat. She ensures the kid is prepared for school.

The clip ended with the kid going to bed after returning from school.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

pretty20400 said:

"God-bless you so much for this kindness."

alydee said:

"Every time I watched I just get motivated."

nomusawenkosi said:

"I appreciate how you always ensure that the needs of all your children are met."

Shay said:

"I was sleepy the whole video right with her too baby that nap is taking her at this point."

Margaret Dreyer said:

"You are like one of Gods angels send down to earth to take care of his kids. may you be blessed in abundance."

⚡️Buffy⚡️ said:

"I hope the best for your daughter linley and wish her a healthy pregnancy and baby."

Lady, 23, shows off her 16-year-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 23-year-old lady had shown off her son who is aged 16.

In a viral dance video she shared on her TikTok handle, the lady and the kid made funny faces for the camera.

Netizens did the maths and wondered if she gave birth to the boy at the age of 7, considering that she is 23 years of age and he is 16.

According to the lady, he was a street kid but now goes to school and stays with her. She wrote:

"He is my son and I don’t like using the word adopted!! But anyways his story is this he use to be a street child but now he does go to school."

Source: Legit.ng