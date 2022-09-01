A single mother with a teenager has created a lovely video to see how her daughter would react to her errand prank

Sitting close to a power bank in the room, she called the girl from where she was outside to come get it for her

As soon as the child realised that was all her mother needed her for, she was surprised and started laughing

A Nigerian mother of a teenage daughter, Favour, decided to prank her in a video. Before she started recording, she said she has never done such to her child before.

After the camera was set, she called the girl, telling her to come inside. Now in, the mother told Favour to give her the power bank close to her.

The daughter was surprised what her mother needed her for. Photo source: TikTok/@iamjoyfulyjoy

The daughter laughed

She added that that was all she needed the child for. At that moment, the teenager got confused, wondering why her mother could not just reach out to the device.

The mother went ahead with laughter to tell her that was the way her parents worked her when she was little. The child burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Clayton Bernard Woods said:

"She's a single mom may God bless her."

_RAW_WISH said:

"She's so pretty, and I love how she smiled when you asked her to get the power bank. She's just too sweet."

Rosemary Umar said:

"She smiles and sat on the floor and shouted kai..."

Derawhyte said:

"She just checked d distance, standing in d centre."

frank ihuoma said:

"You have a beautiful daughter she look like you sure how well she will be a good luck to you."

naziatalla said:

"She is so beautiful and amazing girl. MAY ALLAH PROTECT her for u AMINE."

Robert Martins said:

"You have a good bond with her, I love your relationship so so much, so warm, I can't stop smiling."

Source: Legit.ng