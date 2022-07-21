A heartwarming video making rounds online has captured an oyinbo man showing off his cultural dance moves

In the presence of his fellow whites, the oyinbo man danced alongside an igbo man with full enthusiasm

The video has stirred massive reactions online as people applaud the white man over his support for the Igbo culture

A white man was recently spotted participating in a cultural dance competition with a Nigerian man.

In an adorable video on the internet, the duo were seen dancing to an Igbo song playing in the background.

They both danced and shook their waists and some people especially whites gathered at the scene to cheer them on.

Cultural dancers receive praises

While some Nigerians applauded the duo generally, some others channeled their praises to the oyinbo man noting that he got pretty good dance moves.

@Joanne.c80 said:

"Went to a Nigerian wedding yesterday first time since I came back from living in Nigeria 5 years ago. I miss Nigeria. Glad to see you sharing ."

@Choosewisely04 reacted:

"How come people abroad can dance our cultural dance,but I cannot despite the fact that I grew up in Nigeria.i need to go spend a year in the village."

@Profmonday stated:

"Congratulations to you nwanne mmadu ndi ocha ekwetago na ihe n'eme na Igbo land."

@Abmope remarked:

"Where did u get the music I have to take such with me next week. I need to celebrate too . Let me start dancing now."

@Iregypanachemamaregwrote:

"This is so dope. Big congratulations. More grace upon. Naija nonde carry last."

@ajbisi1noted:

"Congratulations to you my dear igbo brother, i truly thank almighty God for yr success, i wish all the best."

