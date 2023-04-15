Some students have gone viral on social media after demanding salary increment on behalf of their teacher

In a video shared via TikTok, the students wrote letters to the governor pleading for a raise in their teacher's salary

Netizens who came across the clip on TikTok expressed their love for the thoughtful students and commended them

A teacher has shared her happiness online after her students wrote letters to the government on her behalf.

In letters addressed to the governor of their state, Georgia, the students pleaded for a salary raise for their teacher.

Students demand salary increment for teacher

They admitted that their teacher had no money and begged the governor to increase her salary so she can afford necessities.

"I'm begging you to please give my teacher some money so she won't be poor", one of the students wrote.

While sharing the letters on TikTok, the proud teacher @beingshaniece said her students carried out the act after she lamented over being underpaid by the authorities.

In her words:

"I told my students that I don't make enough money as a teacher so they wrote letters on my behalf. I'm sure I will get a raise after this."

Social media reactions

@asia.fredrelle said:

"They called you poor, homeless and said you looked crazy today. I would’ve ended the assignment immediately."

@gregoryzamir commented:

"Not them helping you while dragging you."

@lashawnrose said:

"If you don’t get a raise after these letters, I’ll go see Governor Kemp my dam self."

@a_noelle_s said:

"Two things they know, 1: you're poor, 2: what little you do have, you spend on stuff for the classroom. They see you friend! Bless their hearts."

@lazycatcorner added:

"Teachers need to get their kids to send these letters to the department of Ed until they increase their budget."

Watch the video below:

