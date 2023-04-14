A young woman has broken down in tears after going on a date with a man she met on an online dating site

In a video shared via TikTok, she wept bitterly as she revealed how the man rejected her for being too old

Netizens have consoled the lady and many advised her not to let one man's opinion steal her happiness

A young lady @kate.sumers on TikTok has revealed the excuse a man gave to her after she met him physically for the first time.

The 42-year-old woman who broke down in tears inside her car said the man called her an oldie and refused to get into a serious relationship with her.

Her online lover called her an oldie Photo credit: @kate.sumers

Source: TikTok

She lamented bitterly about losing out on her love life and netizens sympathised with her via the comments section.

"I went on a Tinder date and he told me I looked old. I am scared to go on dates anymore. 42 is the end for me. There is no life after 42 for me", she wept.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@deequinones1 said:

"Getting older is a privilege denied to many. Dry your tears because you're beautiful."

@wendydawn86 stated:

"Honey, everyone knows life begins at 40! go live it girl!"

@dotbot9886 wrote:

"If you were 96 in a hospital bed and you looked back at yourself at 42 you would do anything to go back. keep your spirit high baby life isn't over."

@jetswan7 stated:

"WHAT! Why are you going to let somebody else to find Who You are? who really cares with some guy on tinder thinks about you? the only important here."

@keischer added:

"You let a man’s negative comment do this to you! Sweetie hold your head up real high and walked away with confidence!"

Watch the video below:

Lady goes online to search for partner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a curvy beautiful lady on Twitter with the handle @adethayorr has gone online to ask men to woo her if they are interested in her.

In a Twitter post on Friday, September 25, she boldly asked people to shoot their shot, telling them that there may just be hope for one person. Arguably, men are always known to do the chasing in Africa, the move by @adethayorr could go down as one of the confident moves by ladies on social media.

Attaching two beautiful pictures of herself, she made her call for a partner a perfect one. In the photos, she had a dark sunshade on and was dressed in a black outfit.

Source: Legit.ng