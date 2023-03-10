A beautiful lady has welcomed her Oyinbo lover, who flew in to be with her, and she has posted a video of the moment

In the video, the lady was happy to see her man when he arrived at the border as they hugged passionately

People are reacting to the video in different ways, but most people have congratulated her in the comment section

A TikTok video shows an Oyinbo man who travelled from his country to meet his lover.

The lady was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her man arriving in her country to be with her.

The lovers finally meet physically. Photo credit: TikTok/@vannyandbrad.

Source: TikTok

In a 24 seconds video posted by @vannyandbrad, the lady rushed with speed to meet her man and they hugged in a passionate way.

Oyinbo man finally meets his black lover

She was standing afar from where she sighted her man and quickly rushed to meet him.

Their passionate hug lasted for several seconds and they also shared a kiss in the short clip.

People watched with admiration in their eyes as the couple observed their public display of affection.

Reactions have trailed the video after it was posted on TikTok. Many congratulated the couple for finally meeting each other.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@KEEPCALM_Lydia said:

"From his looks, he is such a genuine man."

@evas commented:

"The was like is my baby inside fine."

@Jackie Sanchez said:

"My eyes were very far."

@Miss MARINA said:

"I saw you today at the mall...you guys look so cute together."

@user7785635950585 said:

"Wow! Nice enjoy your life sis."

@Korkor jhoey said:

"This is so beautiful."

@Ashawoprefect said:

"Wow I had broken heart yesterday but when I saw this I’m okay now."

@Susan chisom commented:

"Wow! Your sweetheart."

@violetmaina37 said:

"Baby girl maldives is waiting fenty is waving and mansion is saying hello."

Source: Legit.ng