A woman has left netizens gushing over her affectionate act towards her husband who was stuck in a long fuel queue

The doting lady after video-calling him prepared a nice meal and took it to where he was stuck in

In the heartwarming video, the man looked surprised and excited at the same time to see his beloved wife

People demonstrate love to one another in beautiful ways and a wife's lovely gesture to her husband has melted hearts.

The woman delivered homemade food to her husband who was stuck in a long fuel queue and shared the video on TikTok.

She took food to him in a fuel queue. Photo Credit: TikTok/@princysdiary

In the clip, she learnt via a video call they made that he was in a long fuel queue. What followed their video call was her preparing him a meal.

After preparing the meal, she packaged it and stopped by a market to get some edible accompaniments for the food.

She then took a public ride and tried to locate where he was stuck at. Upon seeing him, she gave him the meal.

He looked happy to see her. Afterwards, she decided to stay with him in the queue instead of returning back home.

Social media reactions

AbuEmirati no1 said:

"Can u do me a favor by getting a responsible woman for me like u .waiting."

Abu Adam said:

"May god bless you both and over come all troubles in ur country ..."

Jeff Yusufu said:

"Someone somewhere in a cave: is he a child? can't he do it himself

"Me: he's a lucky man."

iLoveUAllah said:

"Mashallah that is beautiful, The smile on the brothers face! May Allah bless Both of you."

shezankhan786 said:

"Wow Mashallah just like my mrs like surprising me asap much love and respect from Africa Kenya."

