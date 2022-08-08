Doting Wife Traces Husband to Road Where He is Stuck in a Long Fuel Queue, Gives Him Food in Cute Video
- A woman has left netizens gushing over her affectionate act towards her husband who was stuck in a long fuel queue
- The doting lady after video-calling him prepared a nice meal and took it to where he was stuck in
- In the heartwarming video, the man looked surprised and excited at the same time to see his beloved wife
People demonstrate love to one another in beautiful ways and a wife's lovely gesture to her husband has melted hearts.
The woman delivered homemade food to her husband who was stuck in a long fuel queue and shared the video on TikTok.
In the clip, she learnt via a video call they made that he was in a long fuel queue. What followed their video call was her preparing him a meal.
After preparing the meal, she packaged it and stopped by a market to get some edible accompaniments for the food.
She then took a public ride and tried to locate where he was stuck at. Upon seeing him, she gave him the meal.
He looked happy to see her. Afterwards, she decided to stay with him in the queue instead of returning back home.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
AbuEmirati no1 said:
"Can u do me a favor by getting a responsible woman for me like u .waiting."
Abu Adam said:
"May god bless you both and over come all troubles in ur country ..."
Jeff Yusufu said:
"Someone somewhere in a cave: is he a child? can't he do it himself
"Me: he's a lucky man."
iLoveUAllah said:
"Mashallah that is beautiful, The smile on the brothers face! May Allah bless Both of you."
shezankhan786 said:
"Wow Mashallah just like my mrs like surprising me asap much love and respect from Africa Kenya."
Police officer takes food to her husband in his office
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that had taken food to her husband at his office and served him like a king.
The woman, who is a police constable called Mutale Shula, said that she decided to surprise her husband Daniel Lubinda, a teacher, to show her love.
She explained that the man rarely eats food at home during lunch as he is mostly away at work.
Shula, who has been married to Lubinda for 10 years, added that couples should continue to be romantic and charming to each other no matter the years in marriage.
She revealed that despite being together for a decade, the "tall and handsome Lozi man" still holds the special place in her heart that he held when he married her in 2012.
