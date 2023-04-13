A video of three sisters flaunting their incredible transformation after 25 years has gone viral on TikTok app

The cute video first showed the young girls when they were still toddlers in their parents' house

Twenty-five years later, they showed off their epic transformation after delving into a modelling career

Three beautiful sisters on popular app, TikTok, have melted hearts with their transformation video.

The girls who run a joint account on TikTok @official_glamsisters showed off their transformation after delving into modelling.

Transformation of three sisters after 25 years Photo credit: @official_glamsisters

Source: TikTok

They first shared a throwback photo of themselves when they were still toddlers. The photo showed them sitting together and staring closely at the camera.

However, in their transformation video, they shared several clips of themselves on modelling duty on different occasions.

Social media reactions

@goodness720 asked:

"How did the one at the middle grow so fast?"

@benedictanyinaku9 said:

"I never knew the one in the middle was their sis."

@itrosemary23 stated:

"Omo I nor agree oo, una be triplets so cute."

@ada_pretty9 said:

"l know the one in the middle will shakara pass."

@faithikpegbu reacted:

"I have same height and stature. I want to join you in modelling. please."

@avy.04.04 noted:

"So the girl is ths middle younger than the twins, I thought was the other way around."

@josiahifeanyi198 said:

"Please who was in dey middle that was crying great her for me."

@lovelydubem1 remarked:

"Plss abeg the one in the middle in be like sey na left over una dey give am."

Watch the video below:

