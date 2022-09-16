iOS 16: Nigerian Man Finally Upgrades His iPhone, Shows New Features, Many React to Video
- A young Nigerian man has given a thorough review of the features of iOS 16 after he successfully upgraded his iPhone
- According to him, iPhone users with the new OS can now perform incredible actions like unsending and editing sent messages
- Many people who reacted to his video said that the iOS drains the battery faster, and some of its features already exist on Android
A young Nigerian man who was able to upgrade his iPhone's software to the sought-after new iOS 16 has shared a video of the wonderful features that came with it.
He took his time to go through the features that are new to the iPhone ecosystem. The first is that a user can now see their battery percentage when they turn it on from the settings.
Amazing features of iOS 16
With the new iOS, an iPhone user can change their wallpapers right from the lock screen. This is a feature that has been on Android for many years.
According to the man, one can also unlock face ID when the phone is held horizontally as against the vertical position. Other new features he found are below:
- You can unsend messages
- You can edit sent messages
- Adding Face ID to hidden album
- Notifications can be hidden and cleared from lock screen
- Editing from one photo to another
- View password of connected WIFI
- Detecting fake or original Airpod
- Use music thumbnails as wallpapers
- Adding widgets on lock screen
- Remove background from photos
- Copy written texts from video
- View deleted messages
- Lockdown mode
Watch the video below:
Upgrade drains battery
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Asm7 said:
"DO NOT UPGRADE! The battery life drains SO FAST."
T R I X X said:
"Best update is the Face ID for recently deleted and hidden, finally."
King Nuel said:
"My best upgrade is the copying the edits of already edited pictures and using it to edit the rest, saves us from a lot of stress."
spacetiers said:
"Have y’all updated to the ios 16 and your battery health went down???Mine used to be 100% now it’s 99% after I updated."
bho_sibandze said:
"this upgrades we have had thrm for years on androids, battrey percentage."
Man's phone suffers glitch after iOS 16 upgrade
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man made a short TikTok video with an interesting voiceover showing what happened to his iPhone after he upgraded its iOS to 16.0.
Immediately after the upgrade was done, the phone went back to a US mode, telling the user that his current Nigerian sim in the device is not supported.
The man screamed, regretting why he upgraded the operating system in the first place. The iPhone user said that he is so confused about what to do next.
