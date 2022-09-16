A young Nigerian man has given a thorough review of the features of iOS 16 after he successfully upgraded his iPhone

According to him, iPhone users with the new OS can now perform incredible actions like unsending and editing sent messages

Many people who reacted to his video said that the iOS drains the battery faster, and some of its features already exist on Android

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man who was able to upgrade his iPhone's software to the sought-after new iOS 16 has shared a video of the wonderful features that came with it.

He took his time to go through the features that are new to the iPhone ecosystem. The first is that a user can now see their battery percentage when they turn it on from the settings.

The Nigerian man showed that the new iPhone can show battery percentage. Photo source: TikTok/@oumar_dr

Source: UGC

Amazing features of iOS 16

With the new iOS, an iPhone user can change their wallpapers right from the lock screen. This is a feature that has been on Android for many years.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the man, one can also unlock face ID when the phone is held horizontally as against the vertical position. Other new features he found are below:

You can unsend messages

You can edit sent messages

Adding Face ID to hidden album

Notifications can be hidden and cleared from lock screen

Editing from one photo to another

View password of connected WIFI

Detecting fake or original Airpod

Use music thumbnails as wallpapers

Adding widgets on lock screen

Remove background from photos

Copy written texts from video

View deleted messages

Lockdown mode

Watch the video below:

Upgrade drains battery

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Asm7 said:

"DO NOT UPGRADE! The battery life drains SO FAST."

T R I X X said:

"Best update is the Face ID for recently deleted and hidden, finally."

King Nuel said:

"My best upgrade is the copying the edits of already edited pictures and using it to edit the rest, saves us from a lot of stress."

spacetiers said:

"Have y’all updated to the ios 16 and your battery health went down???Mine used to be 100% now it’s 99% after I updated."

bho_sibandze said:

"this upgrades we have had thrm for years on androids, battrey percentage."

Man's phone suffers glitch after iOS 16 upgrade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man made a short TikTok video with an interesting voiceover showing what happened to his iPhone after he upgraded its iOS to 16.0.

Immediately after the upgrade was done, the phone went back to a US mode, telling the user that his current Nigerian sim in the device is not supported.

The man screamed, regretting why he upgraded the operating system in the first place. The iPhone user said that he is so confused about what to do next.

Source: Legit.ng