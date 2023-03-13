A funny Nigerian woman has caused a frenzy online after storming a bank rocking a fake baby bump

In a video shared online, the woman gained easy access to the bank after some customers pleaded on her behalf

However, as soon as she was done with the bank, she took off her fake baby bump in the presence of everyone

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A woman has gone viral on social media after exposing the trick she used in gaining easy access to a bank.

The young woman stuffed her stomach with some materials and then covered it up with a wrapper.

Nigerian woman storms bank with fake baby bump Photo Credit: @blessedbaby96

Source: TikTok

When she got to the bank, customers in the queue thought she was pregnant and they pleaded with the security personnel to allow her entry.

However, when she was done, she came out of the bank and immediately took off her baby bump. Everyone stared at her in shock as she laughed it off and walked out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@aloy_arik said:

"I was thinking of this trick when I was stranded and needed yo jump the queue."

@frezemanolajuwon123 commented:

"Update wey owner suppose keep on the low owner cool down cast am this is the time to observe."

@toosweet850 said:

"We have to be checking ladies who said they are pregnant in the bank just to enter the bank b4 others thanks for the secret nne."

@kyache2 added:

"I thought of doing this but Access Bank workers knows me from the get they will send me back."

@pretty_naomi01 reacted:

"Nawa for u ooo small secret wey I tell u u go cast me human being. Na why person nor dey tell person something be this."

@babyfaith460 added:

"This woman don teach me style o. I just dey reason how i want take go que for line finally I gat a plan."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman makes eba at 2.am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman posted a video on TikTok showing when she ate eba by 2 in the morning. In the video posted on TikTok by @berry__china, the woman was seen in the kitchen holding a plate of soup and eating voraciously.

She said in the video that she only woke up to urinate but that her unborn baby demanded food. According to her, she went straight into the kitchen and prepared eba for herself in obedience to the baby. She did not leave the kitchen as she sat right there and ate the food, swallowing in a very funny way.

She swallowed lump after lump of eba. The funny video has gained traction and received many reactions from TikTok users. Some women who reacted equally shared their experiences during pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng