Nigeria Immigration Service has confirmed Nigerians can get an international passport for N26,000

It also instructs Nigerians to stop giving money to officers, and simply make payments online

When a bribe is demanded by officers, Nigerians were encouraged to make a report with evidence

The Nigeria Immigration service(NIS) has urged Nigerians to stop giving money to officers when applying for an international passport.

According to NIS, it is not only criminal on the part of the applicants but also wrong for officers to demand money to facilitate the process.

In an exclusive interview with legit.ng Amos Okpu, the public relations officer of NIS confirmed that a 32 pages international passport will cost only N26,000.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how in very simple steps Nigerians can apply for an international passport sitting at home.

Okpu confirmed the steps while adding NIS remains one of the foremost agencies that embraced online applications and payment processes long ago.

He said:

"For instance, applications and payment for Passports are expected to be made via passport.immigration.gov.ng by the applicants themselves.

"This is intended to eliminate all forms of cash transactions and also simplify the process across our offices. I must note that we don't yet have a perfect system but we constantly request our people to endeavour to follow the process we have emplaced. We also expect our people to make conscious efforts to plan their travels well ahead of time to avoid last minute rush."

"At the moment, we have a Passport appointment system in place but you find mounting requests for waivers&of course, this will not allow for neat processes and procedures."

How to report officers demanding money

Okpu further urged Nigerians to stop paying money to immigration officers and immediately report officers.

"The online process is there first to eliminate cases of anyone demanding any money.

"Applicants who sit in the comfort of their homes/offices to apply&make payments wouldn't be talking about frustration by anyone.

"However, if we receive reports about any Personnel collecting money, of course the rules will naturally be applied. Where it's proven beyond a reasonable doubt, appropriate sanctions are applied.

"Our complaints channels include nis.pro@immigration.gov.ng; nis.servicom@immigration.gov.ng; +2438021819988; twitter&facebook handles(@nigimmigration)."

Categories of passport and price

The categories of the passport are as follows: 32-page five-year validity (Adults and Minors); 64 page five-year validity (Adults and Minors); 64 page 10-year validity (Adults (18+) only) and 32 Page five-year Official Passport.

32 pages standard- N26,000 including bank charges

64 Page five-year Standard Passport- N35, 000

64 Page 10-year Standard Passport for adults only 18 years and above is N70, 000

Immigration explained:

“If you reside outside Nigeria, you will be required to submit your application at the preferred Nigeria Embassy/High Commission or Consulate you selected during the online application. You have to also note that applicants are required to appear at the passport office chosen during online application for photograph and Biometric data capturing if current passport is more than six months old. Data on the old passport will also be the same as what will appear on the New Passport”

