A Nigerian man found a beautiful lady at an automated teller machine (ATM) stand and decided to shoot his shot at her

Quite to his disappointment, the lady turned down his advances and this made him resort to hurling insults at her

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some passed funny remarks about his English, while others trolled his outfit

A Nigerian man was recorded hurling insults at a lady he met at an ATM stand for rejecting him.

The lady's friend who shared the clip on TikTok revealed that they had gone to the ATM stand for a shoot until they encountered the man.

He was angry she rejected him. Photo Credit: @vivialex02

Source: TikTok

While her friend left the scene, the lady tried to be the peacemaker as she interacted with the irate man.

The man took a swipe at the lady's mother and the phone she uses while also boasting about dating a white girl in the past.

The video has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Executivesammy said:

"It’s not about rejecting him but the manner in which U turned him down. Maybe U were rude. The guy isn’t even abusive at all. U sounded rude though."

omah_licha_nwa said:

"Once my mama enter your mouth you go collect my brother see his jeggings."

queenzee9336 said:

"He will still get to be humbled. If they reject you, move on. Tufiakwa, this is terrible lifestyle of Igbo men."

beautie said:

"Shey na dat shoe wey him wear Dey give am mind ni."

Nezi said:

"E pain am."

OJIMAOJO said:

"Sis can’t you see,he’s a nakade woolfe check the name of the shoe nahif you knw you know."

blessingmarianah said:

''See person husband as he dey embarrass himself."

Nkayyy said:

"All these short people too dey get anger issues."

Source: Legit.ng