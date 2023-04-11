A young Nigerian man got many praising him when he showed how he demolished an old house to build a new one

The new two-story structure consisted of many units of flats that would be up for rent, as he showed off a part of the interior

People who thronged his comment section said he made a better move than spending millions on a new Mercedes Benz

A young Nigerian man, @sommybobo1, has shared a video that captured the moment he demolished an old building for a new structure he wanted to build.

Men could be seen knocking off the old structure into pieces. After they were done, the construction of the two-storey building started.

The man knocked down an old building and erected a new modern one. Photo source: @sommybobo1

Source: TikTok

Man builds blocks of flats

He built blocks of flats that he would put up for rent on the land. The man appreciated God for helping to complete the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many praised him for being prudent with his wealth instead of buying new luxurious cars.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's video

The video has since gathered over 100 comments with more than 700 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iamemekastanley said:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations. How much did this cost you?"

Emmanuel said:

"Omo congratulations is in order."

itzjasmine said:

"Congratulations gee."

HEAVY RAIN said:

"Congratulations bro e no easy."

Deor said:

"Nna this one pass congratulations."

Marsolion said:

"Sharp , Some people will buy Benz with there own money."

Kelly offset said:

"Congratulations more keys."

OBIMONEY said:

"Congratulations. I pray for mine as well oh Lord."

kodo na Thailand said:

"Congrats blood I tap your blessings."

OG PANDA said:

"Congrats blood I tap your blessings."

debbielet said:

"Congratulations dear,God wey do your own go do my own o."

Man rebuilds family house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @niceprince114, made a short video to show that he finally fulfilled the promise he made to his family.

At the start of his video, he showed how the family house looked before he started the renovation. The interior was rough, and the inner walls were uncemented. His mother was happy with what he did.

Pastor prayed on man's site

In similar news, another man, @governorpounds, took his pastor to his building site before he started laying his foundation, and the clergyman prayed on the site and anointed his palms.

A video he shared showed how the project quickly took shape. Immediately after the house was roofed, labourers started working on the interior decor as POPs were installed.

Source: Legit.ng