A trending video of a young man meeting his biological father for the first time has stirred emotions on TikTok

The 24-year-old man revealed in the video that he had never met his biological father since he was born

In a viral video, he finally met the old man and they shared a passionate hug that set social media abuzz

Growing up without a biological father can be really tough for any child. This is reinforced when the father is alive but absent.

Some children in this situation wish to reconnect with their biological family for sentimental reasons or closure.

Man meets biological father Photo credit: @koeasy96

Source: TikTok

A 24-year-old man decided to make a video of his meeting with his biological father for the first time.

The young man who refused to reveal what caused the separation however thought it wise to share a video of their union.

He was nervously laughing in the first few seconds of the video. Moving on, he turned the camera to a man standing afar off with a pair of sneakers, a red basketball shirt and black pants.

The nervous son walked towards the man with his hold on the phone becoming shaky. He finally approached the man and they hugged passionately.

They laughed as they approached each other. The camera was able to give a short glimpse of the boy's father and he could pass off as the young man's older brother due to his youthful appearance.

Social media reactions

@mommito momme wrote:

"Koeasy I don't understand, how is that guy ur father, how did it happen?"

@og last born commented:

"Very nice."

@Princess Esther exclaimed:

"WOW!!"

@jomas8833 wrote:

"Welcome son."

@beauty commented:

"Congratulations dear."

@annabelsmith518 exclaimed:

"Seriously?!?"

@Betty commented:

"Just dey play."

@OMII_EASY commented:

"So u don go meet our father without me nii?"

@DEVA queried:

"Who do you this thing?"

@Honest queen wrote:

"Ur papa young pass u."

@Phiney commented:

"Happiness wan kill you."

@mommito momme still wrote:

"I don't understand, how?"

@wendy73 commented:

"Okay now I understand, they born u for outside and now u dun come inside on ur own, abeg no vex."

Watch the video below:

Man and dad reunite for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grown man and his father shed tears like kids following their reunion after years of being apart. Their reunion clip shared by The Marriage Mindset on TikTok went viral and elicited mixed reactions.

As the young man got closer to his father, he burst into tears. His father soon joined him in crying as they got closer before locking in a tight embrace. It is reported that the two have not set eyes on each other since the young man was a child.

As they hugged, the lad's little daughter held on to him as she appeared on the scene. It was at that point that he lifted her up and introduced her to his father.

Source: Legit.ng