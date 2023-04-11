A petite Nigerian lady has caused a commotion with her consistent incredible look throughout her pregnancy

The lady who is a model showed how she looked three months to a few days before her due date and netizens noticed her tummy did not protrude like other women

Many people remarked that pregnancy made her gain weight and looked more beautiful, while others compared her body with theirs

A Nigerian model identified as Sophia Rufai has shocked many people with her look that did not really change despite her pregnancy.

Sophia successfully delivered a baby girl but showcased her incredible look throughout the pregnancy.

Sophia Rufai is a model of Nigerian descent. Photo Credit: @sophiarufai12

She shared a photo of how she looked at three months gone up until some days before her delivery date.

Despite her pregnancy, the lady did not slow down on her modelling occupation and is seen in a clip catwalking at a practice center of sorts.

She also shared a picture showing her walking down a runway when she was six months pregnant.

Her TikTok video surprised many people.

Reactions on social media

Nwa said:

"Pls don’t ever take monster while pregnant? Read through these drinks before u take them."

MamadeClaire said:

"The midwife I met at d hospital yesterday was asking about my welfare and jokingly asked if the baby isn't coming or something n told her I just."

user21575462139512 said:

''Your 9months looks like mine in 3month ,that means by the time I get to 9month eee go long reach my knee."

chioma peace said:

"Pregnancy made you gain weight and look beautiful."

Zoh the TAYLOR said:

"Awwww happy for you. Am just five weeks and my life is already a living hell."

Ayomiherself said:

"You humble pregnancy 100."

user2093216341175 said:

"That your last month is my normal tommy and im not pregnant."

Serah Olajumoke Balogun James said:

"4 months pregnant and you were still drinking Monster?

"Go I pray your baby doesn't have any behavioural complications."

