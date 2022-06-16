The amazing transformation photos of a Nigerian lady before and after pregnancy have stunned people on social media

In the photos which she shared, the lady who looked very dark during pregnancy transformed into a beauty after delivering her baby

Nigerians have expressed their shock over the photos with some of them recounting their pregnancy experiences

The power of pregnancy in changing a woman's physical appearance has been confirmed in the transformation photos of a Nigerian lady.

In the photos making the rounds online, her physical appearance totally changed when she got pregnant.

Her skin tone apparently got really darker while her nose became bigger than the normal size. Her facial appearance also looked so dull.

Lady shares before and after photos of pregnancy Photo Credit: yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

However, she took photos after delivering her baby and her transformation caused a frenzy online.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the after photos shared by yabaleftonline on Instagram, she looked really classy and some people could not believe that it is the same person.

Nigerians react to the transformation photos

Slimzytolly said:

"I’m not surprised cus I was looking like a baby elephant God is great."

Omaka Gerald noted:

"Pregnancy na your mate????…..God bless all women who go through this phase and come out successful cause the process really looks difficult. Women are special".

Samantha added:

"Wow pregnancy will really humble you. I also changed so much while pregnant but thank God I survived and my baby is getting to 2 now".

Charles stated:

"The nose will never ever be the same like it was before pregnancy. Anyway God is good and this is a necessary step for all families".

Tinotippsy said:

"Pregnancy will humble u‍♀️God bless all mothers out there nd their fruits."

Nigerian mothers kickstart new challenge of how pregnancy changed their looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian mothers have started a new challenge on social media and it is warming the hearts of many people.

The challenge involves sharing photos taken before or after the pregnancy, showing changes their bodies went through.

Celebrities are jumping on the challenge and Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz is one of those that did the challenge.

Source: Legit.ng