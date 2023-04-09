A young lady has shared a video capturing the moment she decided against tossing her bridal flower into a group of single women

Instead of giving a random person the flower, the kind bride took it to her single elder sister and made her happy

Many people who saw the act of love between the sisters said they loved that the elder sibling was happy for her junior one

A beautiful bride, @soni_royal, has shared a video of the moment she gave much honour to her elder sister on her wedding day.

When it was time for the bride to throw her flower into a group of bridesmaids and family members who were yet unmarried, the bride walked to her elder sister and handed the bouquet to her.

The bride praised her elder sister as her biggest supporter. Photo source: @soni_royal

Bride prayed for elder sister

The sister got so emotional as she accepted the flower. Many wedding guests who were around for the ceremony cheered.

Captioning the video, the bride said:

"My Elder sis my biggest supporter. I pray God Almighty blesses you with a man worth your beautiful heart. You are so rare."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olivia Daniels said:

"For the fact she is happy for you God will grant her her own heart desires."

user3163817630139 said:

"This brought tears to my eyes, may your pure heart desire for your big sis be granted in Jesus name."

okwexpreshmaris said:

"She was even getting ready for the flower, may God grant her heart desires."

Chi_ de_ra said:

"This year will not pass her Amen. she will have her hubby."

Official Bby said:

"Congratulations Her own is coming soon."

Jmoney said:

"Awww tanks my baby love you always sweet."

Lolly.choko said:

"For the fact she is happy for you God will grant her her own heart desires."

Edwina beauty said:

"Her turn is coming soon, God bless you both, congrats darling."

blozzyflourish said:

"It's her humility for me. God grant her a loving man."

Source: Legit.ng